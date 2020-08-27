LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Kentucky football team decided to stage a walkout rather than practice on Thursday afternoon, in the hope of bringing awareness to social and racial justice issues.
Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal said that players talked about it after arriving to the UK football complex and made the decision to sit out together. Coach Mark Stoops was in full support of that decision, Paschal said.
"We have a coach that sympathizes and hurts with us," he added.
Kentucky players and coaches donned "Black Lives Matter" shirts and walked during a Lexington, Kentucky, protest earlier this summer, and have continued to be outspoken on issues of race and justice.
Paschal said he expects the withdrawal from practice to be for only one day. Offensive lineman Luke Fortner said the team was united in the decision, and that he felt it was just as important for UK’s white players to join their Black teammates as a show of support.
"This is a human issue, right?" Fortner said. "When Josh says, 'I need help,' to his white teammates, if his teammates back him up, we can immediately make a change in our community. ... It’s almost the most important part that we stand with Josh and our Black teammates on this issue."
Paschal said the actions of NBA players made an impression on the UK players. Immediately, there was some negative fan reaction on social media — as well as a good bit of support. Either way, Paschal said the players feel it is important to use their platform.
"We are more than athletes," he said. "We can have opinions. They may not be the same as theirs. ... But I feel like this is a human rights issues, and I believe we should all be united against police brutality."
Related Stories:
- LEWIS | UK's Paschal says team is united on and off the field in the preseason
- MCEWAN | UK Football's Mark Stoops and players join Black Lives Matter protest in Lexington
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.