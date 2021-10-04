LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite Sunday against Louisiana State, and a day later, wise guys across America have not disagreed with the assessment the Wildcats should win the game.
Kentucky remained a three-point favorite Monday against the 2019 national champions. LSU lost its opening road game against UCLA by 11 and then scrambled to beat Mississippi State by three in the Tigers’ second road test.
On Saturday, LSU slipped to 3-2 with a 24-19 home loss to Auburn. LSU ran the ball for only 33 yards on 25 carries. In fact, LSU has rushed for 100 yards or more once this season.
Passing is LSU’s preferred mode of transportation. The Tigers rank fourth in the Southeastern Conference in passing at 303 yards per game. LSU has 16 passing touchdowns and two rushing TDs.
Stopping LSU’s passing attack, led by sophomore Max Johnson, will be Kentucky’s challenge at Kroger Field as the Wildcats attempt to improve to 6-0 (and secure bowl eligibility). That and putting the joyful celebration of beating Florida in Lexington for the first time 35 years behind them.
UK head coach Mark Stoops talked about those challenges during his weekly press conference Monday:
LOOKING BACK: “Proud of our team’s effort (against Florida). After watching the film, very pleased with so many elements of this past football game. So many areas where we played incredibly well. Executed at an incredibly high level. Played exceptionally hard. And there’s plenty of areas to improve. That’s the good news. I feel very good about that and I feel that we will ...
“... I can’t recall seeing (a defense stop an opponent on eight straight plays in the red zone) or being in that situation. Not that many opportunities. It is a little bit heartbreaking.
“Were we going into fourth-and-10 with the game on the line when we got the face mask (penalty)? Fourth-and-nine? That’s a hard pill. But what are you going to do? Buckle up the chinstrap again and go do another set of downs. That’s what they did. So our players have done it. You’ve seen them do it. Maybe not that many plays. But you’ve seen them get critical stops. So they have a belief system that they can get stops when we have to.”
LOOKING AHEAD: “Big challenge this week with coach (Ed) Orgeron and the LSU Tigers. Always a great football team with tons of talent. Very, very good football team. They have players at every position. Offensively they have weapons all over the field. Defensively they have weapons all over the field. It’s always that way. They have guys at every level that can hurt you.
“Certainly, defensively, you look at their guys up front. You look at a linebacker that can absolutely fly. And they always have guys that can cover. So we need to improve offensively. As far as their offense, weapons certainly starting with Kayshon Butte (LSU receiver with nine TD catches). He can hurt you at any given time. And they have plenty of guys around him …
“... (On defense), you just see them very aggressive. Very impactful players. Guys that can hurt you on defense at each level. You see them up front, you see it at linebacker and you see it in the secondary, guys that are NFL players, like top picks. Guys that can hurt you. Still very much one of those defenses that are in your grill, making you beat them. A lot of press. A lot of man free. Mix in some zone. But you have to beat them. They’re going to make you earn your yards.”
SETTING THE TONE: “We’ve been humbled this year with our play. I always tell the players that in our business you’re going to get the opportunity to be humbled every seven days.
“We have been humbled and fortunately we were able to get away with a win. But we haven’t played our best football. So they see the proof. Now I hope they are just hungry. And I believe they will be ...
“... I don’t know what the ceiling is (for this team). But I hope to get better today. We’re excited about it.”
