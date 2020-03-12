LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's storied high school basketball tournament won't be played this season, according to Kentucky High School Athletic Association commissioner Julian Tackett said Thursday.
Tackett originally told reporters Thursday morning that each player in the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena will receive four tickets and that no bands or cheerleaders will be admitted to the event.
But just before 2 p.m., the boys and girls tournaments were suspended. KHSAA said it'll try to reschedule it for later in the spring if possible but only after approval from state health officials, the Kentucky Department of Education and the governor's office.
"The situation with the COVID-19 or Coronavirus is extremely fluid," KHSAA said in a news release. "As announced earlier today, our intention was to attempt to complete this first tournament with restrictions, however, this does not appear to be a wise option at this time and is not in the best interest of the student-athletes and the thousands of individuals who attend these events. The KHSAA has to make the health and welfare of the citizens of our great Commonwealth the primary factor in our decision-making process in dealing with this issue."
In Indiana, IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox said Indiana's tournament, which is in the regional round this weekend, will continue, but without the general public.
Cox said the move will cost Indiana about $500,000.
