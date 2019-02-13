LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- LSU used a controversial buzzer-beating tip-in to beat Kentucky, 73-71, on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.
After what had been a back-and-forth second half, two free throws by freshman Keldon Johnson tied the game with six seconds left. LSU raced down the court and missed a layup, but a Tiger jumped for the offensive rebound and tipped the ball in at the buzzer. The referees reviewed the play to make sure the tip-in was made before the buzzer, which it was.
Many believed the ball to have been hovering above the rim when it was tipped, which would have constituted basket interference, sending the game to overtime. But while the video shows the ball clearly still in the cylinder, basket interference isn't reviewable, so the referees counted the points, and the game was over.
Sophomore PJ Washington led UK with 20 points and nine rebounds. No. 19 LSU (20-4) was led by star point guard Tremont Waters, who had 15 points and five assists.
Watch head coach John Calipari's full postgame news conference in the video player below.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.