LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Coming off likely the most embarrassing loss of John Calipari's tenure at Kentucky, the No. 9 Wildcats again found themselves in a battle.
This time, it was Utah Valley.
The Wolverines kept it close all night, refusing to go away when UK tried to create some space. With less than three minutes to go, UK led by just one point. But despite their 11 three-pointers and just seven turnovers in Rupp Arena, that's as close as they'd get.
Senior Nate Sestina scored while being fouled with 2:13 left and made the free throw, extending the lead to four. Kentucky withstood another upset bid, pulling away for a 82-74 win.
Sophomore guard Ashton Hagans led the Wildcats with 26 points, five rebounds and five assists. Nick Richards added 21 points and 10 rebounds. As a team, UK shot 31-34 from the free throw line but just 1-12 from the three-point line.
