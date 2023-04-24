LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari will get a chance to start molding his top-ranked recruiting class a bit early when the Wildcats head to Toronto for a four-team international tournament in July.
Kentucky announced Monday that it has agreed to play in the Global Jam Tournament in Toronto from July 12-16. Kentucky will represent the U.S. against teams from Africa, Germany and Canada in the tournament, to be played at Tornto's Mattamy Athletic Centre.
"We're so appreciative of the NABC and Canada Basketball for the invitation to participate in the GLOBL JAM," Calipari said. "They have put together a field full of talented and tough teams that will begin to help us prepare for the upcoming season, while also providing us with another special trip for not only our team but for our fans as well. On behalf of everyone at the University of Kentucky and our team, we're honored to represent the United States and we're excited to get to Toronto and take part in this terrific event."
Teams will compete in a round-robin format July 12-15, followed by a bronze and gold medal championship game on July 16.
"Not only does the University of Kentucky men's basketball program have a rich history of success at every level, but a prominent contingent of Canadian alumni playing in the NBA and internationally overseas," President and CEO of Canada Basketball Michael Bartlett said. "To be able to add them to our talented field of teams this summer at GLOBL JAM is truly exciting and we're looking forward to welcoming their players, coaches, staff, and fans to Toronto this July."
Fans looking to follow the teams can secure a Team USA Gold Pack, which includes access to all of UK's round robin games, as well as the gold medal championship game. GLOBL JAM tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster starting at less than $20 per session for two games.
This will mark the fourth summer exhibition series the Wildcats have participated in under Calipari. The Cats played in The Bahamas in each of their last three trips away from home, including last summer, when UK went 4-0 at the Baha Mar resort in August.
Kentucky has maintained a strong Canadian connection during Calipari's tenure, with players like Trey Lyles (2015), Jamal Murray (2016), Mychal Mulder (2016-17) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2018) all concluding their time in Lexington by moving on to NBA careers — as did former Wildcat Jamal Magliore (1997-2000).
A full game schedule, broadcast information and additional details will be provided at a later date.
