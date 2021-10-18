LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky slumped to a 9-16 record while missing the NCAA Tournament last season, but voters in the Associated Press college basketball poll expect the Wildcats’ malaise to be short-lived.
John Calipari’s team cracked the AP preseason poll at No. 10 when it was released Monday afternoon.
Indiana, led by new coach Mike Woodson, ranked 27th, while Louisville was tied for No. 45.
The top of the poll is stuffed with familiar faces. Top-ranked Gonzaga lost to Baylor in the NCAA championship game last season. No. 2 UCLA, coached by former U of L assistant Mick Cronin, made the 2021 Final Four. The Zags earned 55 of 63 first-place votes. The Bruins received the eight other votes for No. 1.
Scott Davenport's Bellarmine team will play Gonzaga and UCLA in November, as well as Purdue, which is ranked seventh.
Here is the complete Top 25.
- Gonzaga
- UCLA
- Kansas
- Villanova
- Texas
- Michigan
- Purdue
- Baylor
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Illinois
- Memphis
- Oregon
- Alabama
- Houston
- Arkansas
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Florida State
- Maryland
- Auburn
- St. Bonaventure
- UConn
- Virginia
Others receiving votes:
Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, San Diego State 5, St. John's 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.