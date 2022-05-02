LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Todd Pletcher's Nest, an impressive 8 1/4-length winner of the Ashland Stakes at Keeneland on April 8, drew the No. 4 post and was made the 5-2 morning line favorite for the May 6 Kentucky Oaks by Churchill Downs' oddsmaker Mike Battaglia.
Nest, a daughter of Curlin, has won four of five starts.
The rest of the post positions for the Oaks, along with jockey and morning line odds.
1. Secret Oath (Luis Saez): 6-1
Hall of Fame Wayne Lukas' last Oaks win was in 1990, but he'll try to tie Woody Stephens for most wins in the race wit this filly.
2. Nostalgic (Jose Ortiz): 15-1
A homebred by Godolphin Stable, and trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott.
3. Hidden Connection (Rey Gutierrez): 20-1
Trained by Bret Calhoun, she was beaten by just a nose by Echo Zulu last time out.
4. Nest (Irad Ortiz): 5-2
Trained by Todd Pletcher, she was an impressive 8 1/4-length winner of the Ashland Stakes at Keeneland on April 8.
5. Goddess of Fire (Johnny Velazquez): 15-1
One of three entries from Pletcher, and the combination of Velazquez and Pletcher won the Oaks last year.
6. Yuugiri (Florent Geroux): 30-1
Daughter of Shackleford got her first career win at Churchill Downs.
7. Echo Zulu (Joel Rosario): 4-1
Trying to become first 2-year-old champion filly to win the Oaks since 1999. Trained by Steve Rasmussen.
8. Venti Valentine (Tyler Gaffalione): 20-1
Never worst than second in five career starts.
9. Desert Dawn (Umberto Rispoli): 20-1
Upset winner of the Santa Anita Oaks last time out.
10. Kathleen O (Javier Castellano): 7-2
Unbeaten filly from trainer Shug McGaughey, with four victories by a combined 13 lengths.
11. Cocktail Moments (Corey Lanerie): 30-1
Never worse than third in four career starts, she broke her maiden at Churchill Downs.
12. Candy Raid (Rafael Bejarano): 30-1
Last-to-first winner of the Bourbonette Stakes at Turfway Park.
13. Shahama (Flavian Prat): 15-1
Trained by Todd Pletcher, hasn't finished worse than fourh in any start.
14. Turnerloose (Manny Franco): 20-1
Trained by two-time Oaks winner Brad Cox.
ALSO ELIGIBLE: Beguine (Ricardo Santana)
