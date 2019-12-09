LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky wide receiver turned quarterback Lynn Bowden is entering the NFL Draft.
He made the announcement Monday on social media, adding that he will play in the Wildcats' bowl game against Virginia Tech.
I have a special message for the #BBN. Love y'all 🖤 pic.twitter.com/OqT3XeHgBM— Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) December 9, 2019
Bowden,who was named to the AP SEC first team Monday, leads the SEC and is eighth in the country in all-purpose yardage — averaging 153 yards per game — and that does not include his nearly 350 yards passing.
UK broke single-season rushing records in back-to-back weeks, including the 517 yards in the win over Louisville.
