LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since 1978 and only the fifth time in program history, the University of Kentucky will start the college football season ranked in the AP preseason Top 25 poll.
The Wildcats landed at No. 20 in the poll released at noon Monday. Last week, Kentucky earned No. 21 in the USA Today coaches poll, a preseason first for coach Mark Stoops’ program.
As expected, the poll starts with Alabama at No. 1, followed by Ohio State and defending national champion Georgia. They were the only three schools to earn first-place votes. The Wildcats were one of six Southeastern Conference teams in the Top 25.
Neither Louisville nor Indiana nor Western Kentucky was ranked.
Here are the previous Kentucky teams ranked in the preseason Top 25:
- 1978: No. 15
- 1957: No. 20
- 1951: No. 6
- 1950: No. 13
After a 10-3 record in 2021 that included a second-place finish in the East Division of the SEC, UK opens the 2022 season in Lexington against Miami (Ohio) at 7 p.m. Sept. 3. The Wildcats visit SEC rival Florida the following Saturday. The Wildcats will be led by quarterback Will Levis, halfback Chris Rodriguez, offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey and linebacker JJ Weaver.
Kentucky did not earn any votes in the 2021 AP preseason poll but finished the season ranked 18th.
Here is the complete AP Top 25.
- Alabama: 54 first-place votes
- Ohio State: six first-place votes
- Georgia: three first-place votes
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- North Carolina State
- USC
- Michigan State
- Miami
- Pittsburgh
- Wisconsin
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Cincinnati
- Houston
- BYU
Others receiving votes:
Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1
Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.