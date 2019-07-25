LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two wide receivers with local ties were among the 44 college football players named to the 2019 Paul Hornung Award watch list Thursday.
Kentucky junior Lynn Bowden Jr. made the cut after a 2018 season that saw him tally five receiving touchdowns on 62 receptions for 728 yards and return two punts for touchdowns.
Junior @LynnBowden_1 has been named to the 2019 @hornungaward Watch List! This award is given annually to college football’s most versatile athlete.🔗 | https://t.co/mUfkXb5Fhd#BringIt pic.twitter.com/cUalMs7Src— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) July 25, 2019
Purdue sophomore wideout Rondale Moore, a Trinity graduate and 2018 Hornung Award recipient, looks to defend his title and follow up his All-American freshman campaign. Moore amassed 1,258 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 114 receptions. The New Albany, Ind., native also rushed for two touchdowns and returned punts and kickoffs.
👀👀👀 @moore_rondale won the 2018 @hornungaward as a true freshman. 🔥🔥🔥#BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/ie82wdNm8W— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 25, 2019
In its 10th season, the Hornung Award is given to the "most versatile player in college football" and is voted upon by the by the Louisville Sports Commission. The winner will be announced on March 4, 2020, at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.
2019 Hornung Award watch list selections:
- Salvon Ahmed, Washington
- LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan
- Eno Benjamin, Arizona State
- Raheem Blackshear, Rutgers
- Lynn Bowden, Jr., Kentucky
- Britain Covey, Utah
- Ashtyn Davis, Cal
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
- Darryton Evans, App State
- Maurice Ffrench, Pittsburgh
- KJ Hamler, Penn State
- Travell Harris, Washington State
- Connor Heyward, Michigan State
- Darnay Holmes, UCLA
- Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
- Jason Huntley, New Mexico State
- Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn
- Wesley Kennedy, III, Georgia Southern
- Adrian Killins, Jr. UCF
- Javon Leake, Maryland
- John Lovett, Baylor
- Kirk Merritt, Arkansas State
- Tra Minter, South Alabama
- Rondale Moore, Purdue
- Dazz Newsome, North Carolina
- Jamal Parker, Kent State
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
- James Proche, SMU
- Jalen Reagor, TCU
- Joe Reed, Virginia
- Sean Riley, Syracuse
- Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State
- Laviska Shenault, Jr., Colorado
- Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
- JD Spielman, Nebraska
- Marquez Stevenson, Houston
- Keylon Stokes, Tulsa
- Kadarius Toney, Florida
- DeAndre Torrey, North Texas
- AJ Turner, South Carolina
- Tyler Vaughns, USC
- Juwan Washington, San Diego State
- Avery Williams, Boise State
- Isaiah Wright, Temple
