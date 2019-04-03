LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Kentucky star Rhyne Howard’s fantastic freshman season continues to rake in some of the biggest honors in women’s basketball.
On Wednesday, the guard from Cleveland, Tenn., was named National Freshman of the Year by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, which joined espnW as organizations to honor her with that national award.
Howard also was the coaches’ SEC Freshman of the Year and was named SEC Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press. She averaged 16.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season, best on the team, while making 74 three-pointers and collecting 68 steals, both second-best on the team.
“Energy, enthusiasm, effort and effectiveness — these are hallmark pillars that each coach hopes their first-year, student-athletes will contribute to the team,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “The WBCA and adidas recognize the important contribution of first-year student-athletes. I am pleased to present the WBCA NCAA Division I Freshman of the Year award to Rhyne Howard. Rhyne most certainly contributed to the University of Kentucky’s success and we recognize and applaud her immediate impact this season.”
Howard’s scoring average was the second-highest ever for a UK freshman. She also ranked fourth in the UK record book for rebounds per game, while setting a freshman record for three-pointers made.
