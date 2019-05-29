LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky big man E.J. Montgomery will return to Lexington.
The 6-foot-10-inch forward from Fort Pierce, Fla., will pull his name out of the draft and play his sophomore season with the Wildcats.
It's on now!!!!EJ MONTGOMERY IS COMING BACK TO KENTUCKY#DreamBIG pic.twitter.com/brxzwd0Dbu— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) May 29, 2019
He played in all 37 games for UK last season and started 10, averaging 3.8 points and 4.1 rebounds with 38 blocked shots. He played better as the season progressed. He had 11 rebounds in Kentucky's NCAA Tournament-opening win over Abilene Christian and had his first double-double, 11 points and 13 rebounds, in a conference win over South Carolina.
"EJ improved so much during the year," Kentucky coach John Calipari said when Montgomery announced his decision to test the draft waters. "He helped us win games and made a difference in so many other games. I think it is smart for him and his family to explore what his options truly are. I have no doubt in mind that EJ has a bright future. Whether the information says EJ should stay in the draft or come back for another year to prepare for the rest of his life, I'll support his decision."
Kentucky underclassmen P.J. Washington, Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro had already made the decision to stay in the draft.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.