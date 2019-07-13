SPARTA, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Monster Cup Quaker State 400 is Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway.
Employees have been preparing for the big weekend before drivers and fans arrive from all over the world.
It was the calm before the storm this week, relatively speaking. Kentucky Speedway employees made the finishing touches. "Everybody, no matter what your job is, you go out and everybody helps out the operations team just to do the cleaning and the painting and all that stuff, trying to get the place caught up because it's a big monster out here," said Mark Simendinger, General Manager for Kentucky Speedway.
The track will welcome more than 100,000 NASCAR fans this weekend. "The best drivers in the world, they come to Kentucky one day a year. It's almost like Christmas for those people. So, our fan base, it's the happiest group of fans you will ever see," Simendinger said.
"That was one of the reasons we got a camper, so we could be infield, camping. It's the highlight of our summer," Linda Greenebaum said.
Linda and Steve Greenebaum arrived around 2 a.m. Wednesday. "We get everything set up and start feeling the atmosphere and get pumped up and get ready for the race, ready for the fun," Linda Greenebaum said.
Glamping is brand new this year. M&M's offered more than 30 infield tents that quickly sold out and the opportunity to hang out with Kyle Busch.
Greenebaum wouldn't like that at all. "My mother-in-law got them [Kyle Busch pants] for me for my birthday and gave them to me early so I could wear them to the race," Greenebaum said.
Busch and nearly 40 other drivers will reach speeds of close to 200 miles per hour Saturday night.
"Keselowski won three. Kyle Busch has won two. Martin Truex Jr. has won the last two," Simendinger said. "If this was horse racing, we'd take those three and we'd box them in Exacta, and we'd have a really good chance."
It's an event unlike any other. "The color, the motion, the sense of that much horsepower," he said.
However, it's the friendly atmosphere that makes this a 20 year tradition for fans year after year. "If you like to people watch, it's a great place to people watch, if you like to tailgate, it's a great place to tailgate," he said.
Tyler Ankrum won Thursday's Buckle Up in your Truck 225. Cole Custer won Friday's Alsco 300.
The Quaker State 400 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are still available.
