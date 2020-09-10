LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the University of Kentucky plays its first home football game on Oct. 3, about 12,000 fans will be allowed inside Kroger Field to watch the Wildcats take on Mississippi.
The fans in attendance, 20% of the stadium's capacity, will have to follow a seating chart that promotes social distancing and will be required to wear face masks while not eating or drinking, among other precautions UK Athletics announced Thursday to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Tailgating in parking lots outside the stadium will be prohibited. "Generators, trailers, tents, grills or cooking of any kind" will not be allowed on the premises, the athletics department announced Thursday.
"All plans are subject to change based on evolving information as well as local, state and national public health developments," UK Athletics said in a news release.
Season tickets will not be issued this season, according to the athletic department. Season ticket holders can buy priority single-game tickets through a portal that will go online as game day approaches.
Per the athletic department, other changes that will go into effect this fall at Kroger Field include:
- Suite capacity will be limited to 10 people per unit.
- Anyone around the stadium on gameday will be expected to have a ticket or credential for that day's game.
- Parking lots to open three hours before kickoff.
- Gates will open two hours before kickoff.
- No RVs will be permitted in the parking lots.
- Mobile ticketing and parking passes to reduce contact between staff and fans.
- Hand sanitization and washing stations throughout the stadium.
- Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures throughout the stadium before and during all events.
- Increased physical spacing while using elevators by reducing capacity of each elevator to three persons.
- Concessions featuring cashless transactions.
"Fans with pre-existing health conditions, or those who are at a greater risk, should consider not attending on-campus sporting event during these unprecedented times," the athletic department said. "Even with these measures in place, UK Athletics can, in no way, guarantee that fans will not be exposed to COVID-19."
