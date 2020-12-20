LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky football team will head to Jacksonville, Florida, to face North Carolina State in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
The game kicks off at noon on Jan. 2, 2021, at TIAA Bank Field and will be televised on ESPN.
Kentucky will look to improve upon its 4-6 record in its first game without offensive coordinator Eddie Gran, who along with quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw was fired at the end of the regular season. The Wildcats hired Liam Coen of the Los Angeles Rams as their new offensive coordinator/QBs coach, but he will not join the team until the end of the NFL season.
"It's been a very trying year for all of us and our team is ready to move forward with a fifth straight bowl game," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said in a news release. "We look forward to playing a great team in NC State. I've known Coach (Dave) Doeren a long time and I have great respect for him and his program."
Ending the regular season on a four-game winning streak, NC State finished with an 8-3 record (7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and the No. 24 ranking in the final College Football Playoff poll. Head coach Dave Doeren's team had victories over two opponents that were ranked at the time of the contest: Pittsburgh on Oct. 3 and Liberty on Nov. 21.
The Wolfpack are led offensively by redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman, who threw for 1,820 yards and 12 touchdowns after taking the reins of the offense when Devin Leary suffered an injury early in the season. Running backs Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person Jr. combined for 1,444 yards and 13 scores.
Kentucky has a 1-1 all-time record against NC State, according to UK Athletics. The first meeting was a 15-6 NC State victory in 1909 when the school was known as NC A&M. The Wildcats won the most-recent meeting, 27-2, in 1970.
This will be Kentucky's second trip to the Gator Bowl. Georgia Tech defeated the Wildcats 33-18 in 2016. The Wildcats were candidates to face Indiana in the Gator Bowl last season, but a last-minute shakeup took Stoops' team to the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The NCAA waived the minimum requirements for bowl eligibility (.500 record against FBS opposition) during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This story may be updated.
