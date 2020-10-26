LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday night's state field hockey final between Sacred Heart Academy and Christian Academy of Louisville was postponed after the Kentucky High School Athletic Association was informed this afternoon of a positive COVID-19 test from one of the participants in Saturday's semifinal round.
The game was scheduled for tonight at 7:30 p.m. at CAL. It is being delayed to a date still to be determined in order to give contact tracers, the local health department and school health officials time to properly conduct their follow-up protocols.
“With this being the culminating game of the state tournament, this office wants to make every effort to decide the state championship on the field, especially given that both teams expressed a desire to postpone,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said. “While it is not practical or feasible to take this type of step in every one of the earlier rounds of postseason play, it is unquestionably the best step for this situation. We continue to encourage everyone to take all steps necessary, including regular hand-washing, universal masking, and appropriate social distancing to help get this virus under control.”
Sacred Heart beat Kentucky Country Day 2-0 in Saturday's first semifinal, and CAL beat Ballard, 3-2, in a penalty shootout in the second semifinal. Sacred Heart won its last title in 2018. CAL was a champion in 2017.
All tickets purchased for Oct. 26 will be honored on the makeup date.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.