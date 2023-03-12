LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky men's basketball team, which built some late-season momentum aside from a couple of losses to Vanderbilt, including one in their SEC Tournament opener in Nashville, were picked as a No. 6 seed in the East Region and will face No. 11 seed Providence on Friday at 7:10 p.m. in Greensboro, N.C., in the NCAA Tournament. The game will air on CBS.
The winner will face the winner of No. 3 Kansas State's game against No. 14 Montana State.
Providence (21-11) is led by former Kentucky player Bryce Hopkins. The Friars also feature Noah Locke, who played for Louisville last season, as well as Clifton Moore, who played two seasons at Indiana. The Friars lost 8 of their last 15 games.
Kentucky goes into the NCAA Tournament with a record of 21-11 after being ranked No. 4 in the preseason.
Injuries hampered the Wildcats throughout the second half of the season, with point guard Sahvir Wheeler being injured for the final month of the season, and point guard Cason Wallace being in and out of the lineup.
The Wildcats' hopes for the NCAA Tournament were in doubt before an impressive win at Tennessee on Jan. 14. That kicked off a 4-game winning streak that ended only when Kansas beat the Wildcats 77-68 on Jan. 28 in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky lost back-to-back games to Arkansas and Georgia, before another 4-game winning streak.
