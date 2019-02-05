LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- No. 5 Kentucky won its ninth-straight game Tuesday with an easy 76-48 win over South Carolina at Rupp Arena.
Down by two points with six minutes left in the first half, the Wildcats took a 17-4 run to the break and never looked back. They slowly built the lead in the second half and cruised to a 28-point win.
Sophomore forward P.J. Washington continued his torrid stretch with 20 points and five rebounds, though ending his streak of three-straight double-doubles. He's averaging more than 20 points a game over his late five. Freshman forward E.J. Montgomery added 11 points and 13 rebounds, the first double-double of his career.
UK has three days off before traveling to Starkvile, Miss., to take on Mississippi State on Saturday. The Wildcats beat the Bulldogs by 21 points in Lexington last month.
