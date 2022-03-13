LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — After securing their spot in the NCAA Tournament by winning the Southeastern Conference Tournament a week ago, the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team learned its opening round assignment:
The Wildcats will play Ivy League champion Princeton at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana Saturday.
UK earned the No. 6 seed in the Bridgeport (Connecticut) Regional. If the Wildcats win, they would likely face Indiana, the 3-seed, on the Hoosiers' home floor on Monday March 21. UK lost to Indiana, 88-67, in Bloomington last Nov. 14.
Kentucky has won 19 of 30 games. The Wildcats split 16 SEC regular-season games, leaving their credentials for the NCAA Tournament up for debate.
But UK defeated Mississippi State, Louisiana State, Tennessee and top-ranked South Carolina over four consecutive days to win the SEC Tournament on March 6 in Nashville, Tenn.
The Wildcats are led by all-American Rhyne Howard, who averages 20.6 points per game. Kentucky won its NCAA opener last season against Idaho State before they were eliminated by Iowa in the Round of 32.
