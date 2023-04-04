LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Antonio Reeves, who transferred from Illinois State and was Kentucky's No. 2 scorer and top three-point shooter in his lone season in Lexington, will test the NBA Draft waters, the school announced today.
The Chicago native has put in his NBA Draft paperwork and will be eligible to participate in the NBA Draft Combine in his hometown, if invited. He'll receive input from the league, and will have to make a decision on whether to remain in the draft or return to Kentucky by May 31.
Reeves averaged 14.4 points and made 80 three-pointers for the Wildcats last season.
"I've spent time thinking about what's best for me and my future," Reeves said in a statement released by the school. "I've determined that testing the waters and getting information back from the NBA is the best thing for me at this time. I've always dreamt of becoming a professional basketball player, and I am focused on fulfilling that dream but I'm keeping my options open."
Kentucky coach John Calipari, who speculated after the Wildcats' season ended in a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Kansas State that none of the program's eligible seniors would return, said he encouraged Reeves to get input from the NBA.
"Antonio is utilizing the rule in place of testing the waters exactly as he should," Calipari said. "Scoring is a premium and Antonio can score on all three levels and showed growth as a player on both ends. I'm excited to see what kind of feedback he receives."
Other UK players to declare for the draft include senior Jacob Toppin, who will hire an agent and not return to college, and freshman guard Cason Wallace, an expected first-round draft pick, who will do the same.
Reeves was voted the Southeastern Conference's Co-Sixth Man of the Year after contributing four games of 20 or more points off the bench, the most of any UK player under Calipari. He led UK in scoring 13 times and had 10 games of 20 or more points, including a career-high 37 points in a win at Arkansas.
