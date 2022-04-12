LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reserve forward Jacob Toppin submitted his name for the NBA Draft evaluation process, but don't write him off as a Wildcat just yet.
The 6-foot-9-inch junior from Brooklyn, New YOrk, who averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds a game last season, said he won't hire an agent or otherwise damage his college eligibility as he goes through the NBA's evaluation process.
Blessed and grateful🖤 pic.twitter.com/89D6wc4g5N— Jacob T (@Jtoppin0) April 12, 2022
He made the move with the approval of UK head coach John Calipari, who encourages players to get input from scouts on what they need to do to be ready for the next level.
"I think Jacob is making a good decision for him and his family by using the resources that the NCAA allows," Calipari said in a news release. "I’m in full support of Jacob’s desire to explore his options. Jacob is as athletic as any player who I’ve coached and has really begun to come into his own on the court. He has all of the tools to be successful in this game, but his willingness to share and be a great teammate is a difference maker.”
Toppin was a key part of Kentucky's rotation off the bench, setting career bests in field-goal percentage (.556), three-point field goal percentage (.400), assists (32), blocks (16) and points (179) last season.
He had seven double-figure scoring games, including a season-high 14 points and a career-high eight boards at LSU. He also sparked the Cats with 11 points in just 11 minutes in the upset win at Kansas and aided in the comeback effort at Texas A&M with nine points, six rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.