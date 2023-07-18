LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky men's basketball team won the GLOBL Jam Tournament in Toronto on Sunday without Ugonna Onyenso, and now the Wildcats' sophomore will be sidelined for several more months while he recovers from a "successful minor procedure," according to UK coach John Calipari.
Calipari made the announcement about Onyenso, a 6-foot-11-inch center, in a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon.
Ugonna Onyenso underwent a successful minor procedure that will keep him out for a couple of months. Nobody hated missing last week’s games more than him, and I know he’s going to work his way back to once again have a positive impact on this team.— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 18, 2023
He was not more specific, but Onyenso wore a protective boot on his left ankle and needed crutches to navigate the sidelines during UK's game last Wednesday in Canada. It is believed that Onyenso was injured in a closed scrimmage last Tuesday.
The Wildcats won four games in Canada by an average of more than 15 points without Onyenso and freshman center Aaron Bradshaw, who has also been sidelined by a foot injury.
Initially, Calipari suggested that Onyenso would be available for UK's final games in Canada, but the injury was diagnosed as more substantial and he did not play.
In 110 minutes last season, Onyenso scored 40 points while blocking 16 shots. But 21 of those points came in Kentucky's first four games. Onyenso played only six minutes after UK's game at Alabama on Jan. 7, scoring one basket against Georgia.
