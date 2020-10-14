LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center will play host to an NCAA men’s basketball regional championship in 2023, the second time the facility has welcomed the men’s tournament at that level.
It was scheduled to host the NCAA’s South Regional last season before the event was canceled out of COVID-19 concerns.
The NCAA received more than 3,000 bid submissions from NCAA member schools, conferences, sports commissions and cities vying to host predetermined rounds for 86 of the NCAA’s 90 championships. The sites were selected by the respective NCAA sports committees and approved by the divisional competition oversight and championships committees.
Division I baseball, Division I softball and the championship game of the Football Championship Subdivision were omitted from the process due to existing contracts. In addition, Division III women’s ice hockey was not included, as predetermined sites are not selected.
“The response of our membership, host cities and local organizing committees to this process was tremendous,” said Joni Comstock, NCAA senior vice president of championships. “Thanks to their commitment, we are excited that our student-athletes will play in some of the top locations and venues in the United States.”
