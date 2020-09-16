LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will allow high school basketball practice to begin on Oct. 26 — which is 11 days later than the traditional start — with the first game to begin on the regularly scheduled date of Nov. 23, after a unanimous vote of the board of control Wednesday.
The board took up the subject of winter sports on Wednesday morning, setting tentative dates for bowling, swimming and diving, competitive cheer and wrestling, along with basketball.
The board voted that Kentucky boys state Sweet 16 basketball tournament will be held March 3-7, with the girls the following week, March 10-14. District tournaments around the state will begin on Feb. 15 with regional tournaments beginning one week later.
The board set a start point for competitive cheer and dance this coming Monday, Sept. 21, with wrestling to begin practice on Nov. 2 and competition on Dec. 7. The starts of bowling and swimming/diving have been delayed by one month.
For volleyball, the board approved two semistates, with regions 1-8 drawing for opponents and 9-16 for the other.
Local districts, such as the Jefferson County Public Schools, have the option to set their own dates after considering conditions in their localities. The KHSAA decisions also are subject to review by the state board of education, and the governor's office.
KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said the board continues to follow up on reports from individual schools and districts not following proper COVID-19 protocols. He said two districts in south central Kentucky are in danger of receiving notice from the KHSAA that high school competitions within their district could be halted if protocols aren’t followed. He also said he had a report of a coach receiving a positive test for a player and continue to allow the player to practice, though he was withheld from games.
“It’s not business as usual just because we got to play a few games last week,” Tackett said.
