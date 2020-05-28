LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) will end its current dead period on June 1 and will not have its traditional dead period from June 25 to July 9.
In a year unlike any other, KHSAA commissioner Julian Tacket asked for patience from board members, local school districts and parents as the association begins to plot a course to gradually come back from its COVID-19 shutdown.
During a Zoom meeting Thursday, Tacket also reminded members of KHSAA's Board of Control and more than 2,000 people watching around the state that the association is "a state actor. We don’t have the authority to do our own thing." To underscore that, the group voted unanimously to not pass or undertake any measure that isn’t in keeping with orders issued by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Having done that, the board effectively voted to end a statewide KHSAA shutdown that was set to expire on May 31 by allowing coaches and players to get together for meetings and other non-workout activities from June 1-14.
On June 15, guidelines from the governor kick in that spell out which sports can begin workouts and how.
The 13-5 vote to abolish the traditional dead period this year came against the votes of several athletic directors in more populated locales who have more concerns about the virus, including JCPS Athletic Director Jerry Wyman, who also expressed concern about students having a problem maintaining social distancing guidelines in getting to and from team activities.
All summer activities for students are deemed voluntary, and Tackett went out of his way to urge districts to hammer that message home.
According to guidelines released by the state, low-touch and high-touch indoor and outdoor sports may begin workouts on June 15, comprising of groups of 10 or fewer that include only one coach. The workouts are to follow state social distancing guidelines and may include skills training or other conditioning that does not include contact.
On June 29, low-touch indoor and outdoor sports may resume competition with 50 people or fewer in attendance, if adhering to state guidelines. High-touch sports on that date may resume team practices – without scrimmages or competition – with up to 50 team members in attendance, subdivided into groups of 10. Practices are limited to low-touch activities.
Included in the myriad of safety guidelines is the wearing of masks by all participants, minimizing shared equipment use and not using common areas, such as dugouts, where social distancing cannot be maintained.
The group did not decide on dates for fall competition and will approve more detailed guidance by sport in the coming weeks. Local school districts and health departments will be the primary authority on how matters proceed once students and coaches can reunite on June 1 – but state regulations will be in force.
