LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The season is over for Western Kentucky University basketball star Charles Bassey.
The sophomore Hilltopper suffered an injury to his left knee in the second half of Saturday's win over Arkansas. Bassey left the game with under four minutes to play and had to be helped off the court. Tests show a tibial plateau fracture that will require season-ending surgery.
Bassey will undergo surgery on Tuesday in Houston with the team physicians for the NFL's Houston Texans and NBA's Houston Rockets. The same physicians performed surgery on Texans star JJ Watt when he suffered a similar injury in 2017.
It will take six to nine months for Bassey to rehab after surgery.
Bassey had been the Hilltoppers' top professional prospect and entered Saturday's game averaging 15.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
Taveion Hollingsworth scored 23 points and had a dunk in the final seconds to put the finishing touches on Western Kentucky's 86-79 overtime win over previously unbeaten Arkansas on Saturday.
Western Kentucky has a week off before hosting Kentucky Wesleyan in an exhibition on Dec. 17.
