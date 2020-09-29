LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville basketball standout Kyle Kuric has returned to some workouts with his FC Barcelona Lassa team after undergoing surgery to replace a broken cranial implant earlier this month.
Kurick had been sidelined since suffering a blow to the head during practice on Aug. 22.
He shared the news of his return on his Instagram account, posting a photo of himself on a stationery bike with the words, “First day back!” He also included video of teammates surrounding him and welcoming him with fist bumps.
Kuric has become an inspirational favorite on two continents, active in children’s philanthrophic activities here in Louisville as well as in Spain.
He underwent brain surgery in 2015 after complaining of migraine headaches, Subsequent medical evaluation found a benign tumor. After the surgery to remove that tumor, he had to undergo a second surgery to relieve swelling around the brain. Kuric spent several days on a ventilator in a medically induced coma to recover. A third surgery, to insert the cranial implant, was performed later.
Today’s was Kuric’s first social media interaction since Sept. 7, when he posted a photo of himself showing a scar on the left side of his head with the message, “Never be ashamed of a scar: It simply means you’re stronger than whatever tried to hurt you.”
