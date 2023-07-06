LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville guard Kyle Kuric is the latest addition to The Ville, a team made up primarily of Cardinals alumni that will take part in The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event to be televised by ESPN in the coming weeks.
Kuric and the Louisville team will play host to the Louisville Regional in Freedom Hall from July 25-31.
🗣️WE GOT KYLE KURIC!!!!!Another @LouisvilleMBB legend has joined the squad and @KingKK_14 is READY TO PLAY IN FRONT OF THE LOUISVILLE FANS AGAIN AT FREEDOM HALL‼️Our team is so so so so so loaded🔥🎟️Come see us play: https://t.co/eG7tXXD5xZ pic.twitter.com/lHkUoqrxq8— The Ville (@TBT_Louisville) July 6, 2023
Kuric played at Louisville from 2008-12, starting 58 of 118 career games, including 36 his senior season as a team captains.
The 33-year-old has played 11 seasons overseas and most recently spent the last five seasons with FC Barcelona. Kuric’s European career includes Spanish League championships, three Spanish Cup championships, and three All-EuroCup Second Team nominees.
He joins Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, Chane Behanan, Chinanu Onuaku, Wayne Blackshear, Rakeem Buckles, Dillon Avare, Chris Dowe, Nick Mayo, and Omar Prewitt on The Ville’s roster. The team is expected to make one final roster announcement on Monday.
The Ville, the No. 2 seed in the Louisville Regional, will take on No. 7 seed War Ready in the team’s first-round game on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. If it advances to the second round, it will face the winner of No. 4 Shell Shock and No. 5 Gataverse on Thursday, July 27, at 8 p.m. The Louisville Regional championship game will be Saturday, July 29 at noon.
