LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Former University of Louisville basketball standout Kyle Kuric, who has been sidelined since suffering a blow to the head during practice with his FC Barcelona Lassa team on August 22, was to undergo surgery to replace a cranial implant on Monday, according to the Barcelona newspaper Mundo Deportivo.
Kuric has had the plate implant since November of 2015 when he underwent cranial reconstruction after having a tumor removed. The plate was produced in the United States and replaced at the Teknon Clinic in Barcelona.
Kuric’s teammates were alarmed when he went down in practice in August, and was bleeding from his forehead. If all goes as expected, Kuric will not be sidelined for long. It’s expected he could return in a couple of weeks.
Kuric has remained active in Louisville, hosting various charity initiatives through his foundation, Kyle’s Korner for Kids. The ninth-year pro is in the first year of a three-year deal with Barca.
Copryright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.