LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- EA Sports unveiled the trailer and cover for Madden 21 on Tuesday, and former Louisville star Lamar Jackson will grace the cover.
The Heisman Trophy winner and reigning NFL MVP has skyrocketed to professional stardom a the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens. And he's still as popular as ever in Louisville, where it's easy to find Ravens' purple around town.
See the trailer for the new game below, including highlights of a virtual Jackson:
Go all out in #Madden21Pre-order now 🏈 https://t.co/2eaUgOqGk7 pic.twitter.com/jtUM1zNJ8i— Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 16, 2020
