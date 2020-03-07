LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville City FC kicked off the 2020 United Soccer League season with a 1-0 victory against North Carolina FC on Saturday in Cary, North Carolina.
Cameron Lancaster netted the first goal of Lou City's new campaign in the match's 62nd minute. Lancaster received the ball at his feet after Devon "Speedy" Williams fired a shot on goal and the ball rebounded off a North Carolina defender. Lancaster, the 2018 USL Golden Boot winner who rejoined Lou City on loan from Nashville SC, snuck the ball past North Carolina's goalie to put the Boys in Purple on top in his first game with the club in nearly two years.
Welcome back, @CameronPL!#NCvLOU | 0 - 1 pic.twitter.com/ehrZiUnU0Y— LouCity FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) March 7, 2020
Coach John Hackworth's team held firm on defense to earn the shutout victory and three points in the USL standings. Lou City goalie Ben Lundt pulled of a highlight-reel save on a North Carolina header in the 39th minute to keep the teams level at 0-0 heading into halftime.
Scoreless in Cary thanks to @lundt_ben’s spectacular save.#NCvLOU pic.twitter.com/Dej5K4z0k6— LouCity FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) March 7, 2020
Louisville City next plays at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Atlanta United 2. Catch all the action on WBKI or livestreaming on the WDRB Now app.
