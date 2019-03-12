LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sophomore PJ Washington headlined four Wildcats who received various honors from the Southeastern Conference Tuesday.
Washington was named first-team All-SEC by both the Associated Press and the coaches. Tennessee's Grant Williams was player of the year for the second straight season.
Freshmen Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson were both named to the All-Freshman team and second team All-SEC. Herro was newcomer of the year by the AP and Johnson was voted freshman of the year from the coaches. Another freshman, Ashton Hagans, was the co-defensive player of the year and named to the all-defensive team.
“I’m honored to win the award," Herro said. "Me and Keldon (Johnson) kind of split there, so it was cool for that. But I think both of us are deserving of freshman of the year.”
Graduate student Reid Travis is likely to return for at least part of the SEC Tournament. The forward has missed the last five games with a sprained knee but has participated in workouts for the last couple of days. Head coach John Calipari said on his radio show that if Travis plays this weekend, it will likely be in 4-to-5 minute stretches.
“I think he’s going to fit right back in," Herro said of Travis. "He was injured, but he was still getting workouts in and stuff like that. I think he’ll fit right in, as he was early in the season, and we’re excited to eventually have him back.
“I think he does a lot of things that don’t show up in the stat book. Offensively, setting screens stuff like that. Just being a leader. Obviously, we’re going to be happy when he comes back, because he’s a huge part of our team.”
“Having him back is great," Washington added. "Not a lot of teams can double (team) us because we definitely have another post player who can really score the ball. It’s going to be harder for teams to guard us. He’s great on the defensive end. He always knows what we’re in, he’s vocal and he’s a leader.”
Kentucky is the No. 2 seed behind LSU in the SEC Tournament. They begin postseason play Friday at 7 p.m. eastern in Nashville against the winner of Wednesday's game between Ole Miss and Alabama. John Lewis will be there with the coverage for WDRB Sports.
