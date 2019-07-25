LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was just three years ago that Louisville native Adam Duvall was an All-Star for the Cincinnati Reds. He hit 33 home runs for the Reds in 2016 and 31 in 2017. A year ago, he was traded from Cincinnati to Atlanta for prospects, and after struggling with Atlanta, he has been working to get back to the big leagues with the Braves Triple-A team in Gwinnett.
The former Butler High School and University of Louisville slugger has been making the most of time with the G-Braves. He leads the International League with 29 home runs (a Gwinnett franchise record) and 83 runs batted in. The last three RBI came in Thursday night's series-clinching 5-4 win over the Bats.
"It wasn't necessarily hard right when I got sent down, because I know I was in good hands," Duvall said. "A lot of good coaches, and we got to work on a lot of good things. As the season went on, and I was having success, it did get to the points where I had to give myself kind of a pep talk and tell myself to stay the course and that there will be an opportunity at some point that's going to present itself. You just have to make the most of it."
Duvall is in a peculiar situation with the Braves. He has hit much better with Gwinnett, but there is a glut of talent in the Atlanta outfield, and it's possible Duvall could be traded in the next week. The baseball trade deadline is July 31.
"It's always possible," he said. "It wouldn't be the first time. It's just play day-by-day. I know the trade deadline is coming up here soon. That's sometimes tough on the family, just to have them pick up and move, so it's not something you necessarily hope for. But you hope that you get an opportunity at some point and you get to make it up to the big leagues."
