LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Aristides Aquino only played 78 games for the Louisville Bats this season, but he produced enough in that short time to earn Rookie of the Year honors in the International League.
Aquino is the first Bats player win the award since Joey Votto in 2007.
The 25-year-old native of the Dominican Republic batted .299 with 13 doubles, 28 home runs, 53 RBI and a .992 OPS for Louisville. He had his contract selected by the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 1 and promptly set a Major League record with 10 home runs in his first 16 career games.
He now has 12 long balls and 26 runs batted in in just 24 games with the big club.
Aquino's 28 home runs were the most in a season for Louisville. He had three multi-homer games, all in the month of June, helping earn him the nickname "The Punisher."
He was also named to the IL postseason All-Star team, the first Bat so honored since Billy Hamilton in 2013.
