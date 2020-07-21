LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A horse with strong Louisville connections will stay in Kentucky for his final prep before the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby.
Art Collector has already earned a spot in that race thanks to his win in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland July 11. He will get in one more prep race in the Ellis Park Derby on Aug. 9 at the Henderson track.
Jeff Hall, Ellis Park’s director of racing operations, has lived in Henderson most of his life and has worked for the track for around 30 years.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to even have the race to begin with,” Hall told JR Communications. “To have one of the top horses in the country coming here to run, right now is our time to shine with this. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”
The horse is owned by Louisville native Bruce Lunsford, who left it up to trainer Tommy Drury to decide on what was next for Art Collector. Drury felt the timing and location were good. Also a lifelong Louisville resident, he resumed training with Art Collector last week at his base in Oldham County.
“The ultimate goal is to run this horse the first Saturday in September, and this is a perfect steppingstone to get us there," Drury said. "The fact that we’re able to do it without leaving the state, that’s icing on the cake. Shipping around this time of year, it’s a little harder on horses. It’s hot, the humidity is up. It takes a little more out of them. To be able to zip right down the road, run your horse and have him sleep in his own stall that night, that plays as big a part in it as anything.”
