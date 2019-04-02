LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senior guard Asia Durr joined Angel McCoughtry as the only Louisville women's basketball players named to the United States Basketball Writers Association All-American team twice. Durr was named to the second team Tuesday. She was a first-teamer last season.
Durr finished the season averaging 21.2 points per game, fourth-highest in program history, and she finished second on the all-time scoring list at U of L with 2,485 points and second in made three-pointers with 374.
The two-time ACC Player of the Year was joined on the second team by UConn's Katie Lou Samuelson, who also made the first team last season. Baylor's Kalani Brown was named to the second team along with Chennedy Carter of Texas A&M and California's Kristine Anigwe.
The first team was Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan, Arike Ogunbowale of Notre Dame, UConn's Napheesa Collier and Iowa's Megan Gustafson.
Louisville's season ended Sunday in an 80-73 defeat to UConn in the Elite Eight in Albany, NY. The Cardinals finished 32-4, and Durr was part of a group of seniors that won 123 games in four years.
