LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waggener's bid to continue its dream season ended in a 63-56 loss to Ballard in the boys 7th region semifinal. Trinity raced out to a 17-3 lead and went on to a 55-20 victory over Eastern in the other semi Thursday night at Valley High School.
Waggener came into the game with a 29-3 record including a first-ever win over Ballard in early December and a District final triumph over Trinity last week. They led the Bruins by ten midway through the second quarter but that lead was down to one at halftime.
Ballard took control by getting to the rim and converting throughout the third quarter and early in the fourth, building its lead to 50-34 with five and a half minutes to go. Back came the Wildcats. They got all but two back and had a three-pointer rim out that would have given them the lead with just over a minute to go. Ballard clinched it with free throws.
"I'm just proud of our guys to fight through that game," said Ballard coach Chris Renner. "This hurts too because I'm a Waggener grad. People may not believe this but this was a win-win for me because if we win, we're in the championship game. If we lose, Waggener's in the final. I would have been extremely happy for them. Bryan O'Neill has done a tremendous job. He deserves coach of the year in the state for what he's done. Those kids played so hard and played with so much togetherness and passion and as a Waggener alum, I'm proud of them. It was impressive to see what that school and that team did this year."
"It was going to take our best basketball to beat that Waggener team and that was our best basketball."
Lewis Richards led the Bruins with 19. Waggener was led by 20 from Kevion Hudson.
Trinity got 15 from U of L signee David Johnson in its win over the Eagles. The Rocks and Bruins have split the last six 7th region titles, alternating each year with Trinity winning in the even-numbered years and Ballard in the odd. It's a 7:00 pm start at Valley High School Saturday. Bullitt East and Butler meet for the boys 6th region title at 2:00 pm Saturday at Valley.
