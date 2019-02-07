LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jody Davis is back for a second stint with the Louisville Bats, this time as the club's manager.
The former Chicago Cub catcher was a hitting coach with the team for two years before managing the Reds Double-A team in Pensacola last season.
Davis was introduced to a crowd of season ticket holders at Louisville Slugger Field on Thursday afternoon, joined by former Reds players Doug Flynn, Ron Oester and Tom Browning, who all took part in a question-answer session with the fans. All involved with Cincinnati's Triple-A affiliate are hoping that several major trades the Reds made during the offseason will help provide more depth of talent in Louisville and throughout the organization.
"I'm excited about the fact that competition is good for everybody," Davis said. "There's only 25 guys that can be in Cincinnati, so I'm excited about what might trickle down. I know they're probably not going to be, but we can work with that, and I'm really happy to see what the organization's doing."
"Depth is such an important part of building any major league club, and depth gets felt up and down the organization, probably felt most tangibly here at the Triple-A level. So I think that's the hope," added Reds Senior Director of Player Development, Eric Lee. "There's always things you can't control — injuries, player moves — but I believe yes, you make those moves, and you make the big league team better, and you hope it has an effect as we go down to Louisville and so on."
Davis hopes to field a competitive team, but he's well aware of how things work at this level and how roster movement can be an everyday thing.
"It can be a little frustrating, but it's also rewarding," Davis said. "Our No. 1 job is to get kids to Cincinnati and win the World Series there."
"The good news is the Triple-A club is close to Cincinnati," Flynn added. "The bad news is the Triple-A club is close to Cincinnati. Jody's job is to develop. The bottom line is getting to the big leagues. Jody will do a great job. He's old school, and that's what I love."
The Reds and Reds' hopefuls all gather in Goodyear, Ariz., for spring training next week.
