LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine men's basketball will begin its final season in Division II as a consensus top 10 pick.
The Knights were picked seventh in the preseason top 25 of the Division II Bulletin on Wednesday. Bellarmine had already been picked second by NCAA.com and third by Street and Smith's college basketball preview.
Scott Davenport's group is coming off a 28-5 season, in which they won the Great Lakes Valley Conference for the third straight season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 11th consecutive season.
Defending national champion Northwest Missouri State was chosen as the team to beat by the DII Bulletin. The Bulletin also had GLVC member Southern Indiana at number 20.
Forward Ben Weyer is the leading returning scorer for Bellarmine. He averaged 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds a year ago, hit 37% of his 3-point attempts and shot 51% overall. Other key returnees include Senior forward Alex Cook, senior guard Parker Chitty, junior guard CJ Fleming and sophomore guard Dylan Penn.
Bellarmine opens its season with exhibition games at the KFC Yum! Center against Louisville on Oct. 29 and at Notre Dame on Nov. 1. The regular-season opener is Nov. 8 at Knights Hall against Northwood.
