LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brandon Pfaadt was starting to think his back-up plan might have to be implemented.
And it was a good plan: Come back for an additional year and be the top starter for Bellarmine baseball as the Knights made the transition to Division I play in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
After waiting through most of the MLB Draft with his family last week, though, Pfaadt got the call from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
"I was obviously getting nervous," Pfaadt said. "As we go on and on, more anxiety builds up. You just never know."
The 6-foot, 4-inch right-hander from Trinity High School was taken near the end of the draft, which was shortened from the usual 40 rounds to just five. Pfaadt was the 149th pick out of a possible 160.
"Everybody stood up and was so excited," Pfaadt said of his family's reaction. "I think my brothers were even more excited than I was. It took a few days for it to sink in, but now it's just surreal still."
Typically, Pfaadt would have had maybe a couple of days to report for his first assignment with the club. These are not typical days, however. The 2020 MLB season hasn't started yet.
If the players and owners come to some sort of agreement soon, Pfaadt doesn't know what, if anything, that will mean for him.
"Nobody really knows anything right now," Pfaadt said. "We could report in two weeks or two months. Nobody really knows so we're just kind of waiting it out."
Pfaadt is the ninth player in Bellarmine history to be drafted and the second highest. Todd Wellemeyer was taken in the fourth round of the 2000 draft.
Pfaadt will continue throwing four to five days a week and stay ready for when that next call comes. He is scheduled to take a physical next week, and then he and his agent will work out details of his contract.
"It feels great," Pfaadt said about being a pro. "It still hasn't fully sunk in. I don't think it will really sink in until I get on that plane and go to Arizona."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.