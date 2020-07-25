LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- It has been anything but a typical Bellarmine basketball camp.
"Limited in size, really limited in what we can do for good reason," said Bellarmine assistant coach Doug Davenport. "Doing our best to maintain social distancing and keep this safe. We have more hand sanitizer in there than you can believe."
"Yeah, things are different," added assistant coach Beau Braden. "You wear a mask or a face shield the entire day of camp. We have hand sanitizer and Lysol and spray for basketballs. You want to keep kids distanced."
A lot of planning went into having the camps at all, including trying to determine best practices and what drills would or wouldn't work. Now in week two of the three scheduled weeks, it seems to be a big success with the kids.
"Every day you see them walk in and they are just thrilled to be here," said Braden. "It's great to see those friendships build throughout the week. In a lot of ways, because we're keeping them in smaller groups, I think those friendships become stronger."
"They seem to be having a great time," said Davenport. "I think if I was seven years old and I was locked in my parents house for three months — anything to get outside and burn some energy."
It's also been nice to get some players back on campus, helping with the camps and returning to some kind of routine.
"It was great to see the guys again," said redshirt Sophomore Garrett Tipton. "You miss it, when you're away from it that long. It's been really nice."
And outside of camp, the players will get ready for what they hope is a full or close to full first-ever season in Division I basketball.
"We're gonna play it like there's a season," said Tipton. "Whether it's in January or November, we're gonna play it like a season and we're getting ready for that one day at a time."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved