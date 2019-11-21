LOUSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Tim Chastonay has waited a long time for this moment.
The Bellarmine graduate and former Knights player has been the head coach for his alma mater's men's soccer program since 1998. After several near misses, Chastonay will now always be a part of the first Bellarmine men's soccer team to make the NCAA Tournament.
This year's group didn't just slip in to the tournament. The Knights are the No. 2 seed in a 10-team region, which begins play when No. 7 Cedarville meets No. 10-seeded Wisconsin-Parkside at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Bellarmine will face the winner of that match at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.
The 2019 season has been one of firsts for the Knights: their first Great Lakes Valley Conference championship, which secured their first NCAA bid, their first undefeated season and, at 16-0-4, a new school record for wins.
"The experience has been a key," Chastonay said. "A lot of these starters were starting as freshmen. That and the team culture and the expectations they put on themselves. They live by those expectations and live by that culture, and that has made them so successful."
Having the majority of the roster back from a 12-5-2 team, which just missed making the 2018 NCAA Tournament, raised expectations this year, and hearing about how good things were going during an unbeaten campaign helped to raise the pressure to continue the success as the season went on.
"Having that added pressure was a little bit of a challenge," said senior defender Chris Hunt, one of seven seniors looking to keep their Bellarmine careers going just a bit longer. "I think the guys did a good job of staying grounded, and, obviously, we took care of business.
"Everyone on the team is excited about what we've done so far and how far we've come, but, in my opinion, we haven't reached our true potential yet," the Lexington, Kentucky, native added. "I think we can go extremely far just with the guys we have and the cohesiveness of the team at this point of the season, and so we'll just see what happens."
