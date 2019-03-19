LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine's brilliant season ended just short of a fifth elite eight trip this decade with a disheartening defeat against Great Lakes Valley Conference rival Southern Indiana Tuesday night in Romeoville, Illinois. The Knights lost a 16-point halftime lead and fell 76-69 in the Midwest Region Championship game.
Bellarmine led 42-26 at the break after Tyler Jenkins hit all four of his three-point attempts including three straight to end the first half. The senior led the way with 22 points in his final Bellarmine appearance.
The Knights lost all of that lead midway through the second half, traded baskets for a spell then slowly fell behind the hot-shooting Screaming Eagles. Bellarmine made just 9-of-30 shots in the second half and missed several key front end of one-and-one free throws down the stretch.
Alex Stein led USI with 27 points. Chivarsky Corbett scored 17 for Bellarmine while Adam Eberhard had 14 as the Knights shot 40 percent from the field for the game and made 10-of-30 from three-point range.
Southern Indiana moves on to next week's Elite Eight in its home of Evansville, Indiana. Bellarmine ends the season at 28-4.
