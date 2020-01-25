LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After its first two losses of the season, Scott Davenport made some changes to the Bellarmine lineup and it resulted in a 78-65 win over Drury Saturday at Knights Hall.
The starting lineup was Ethan Claycomb, Chris Palombizio, Garrett Tipton, Cobe Penny and Parker Chitty and the Knights had a dozen players each amass between 13 and 22 minutes of action.
Davenport said it had nothing to do with the recent losses.
"That lineup wasn't based on Monday and Thursday night," Davenport said. "That lineup was 100 percent based on practice. Literally every drill (in our practices) is a competition, and the guys who started have been winning all the segments of practice, so we started them. And, they played great."
The leading scorer and biggest surprise was Freshman Alec Pfriem. He had played in just five games and scored a total of seven points. He doubled that total by halftime and finished with 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting.
Redshirt Freshman Garrett Tipton added a career-high 13.
Bellarmine shot 57 percent for the game after hitting nearly 70 percent in the opening half. They made 6-of-13 threes and held Drury to 42 percent shooting for the game.
The head coach was celebrating his birthday Saturday but wasn't satisfied with the victory.
"We have to get better," said Davenport. "The numbers don't lie. In the first half, we took five challenged shots and 21 open shots, and we hit 17 of our 21 (open shots). In the second half, (we took) 12 challenged shots, 16 open shots. We make two of the 12 and 11 of the 16 open shots, so there are the numbers, and they don't lie."
Bellarmine (15-2, 8-2) will be on the road for its next four beginning with Illinois-Springfield Thursday.
