LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana (21-6, 13-6) came into Knights Hall having won 12 of its last 13 games, but they fell behind Bellarmine early and never really threatened in the second half as the Knights shut them down 78-63 Thursday night.
Bellarmine's 4th consecutive win pushed its record to 20-6 overall and 13-6 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The Knights were third in the Midwest Region rankings and still have hopes that a late-season push will allow them to host an NCAA tournament regional.
Senior Alex Cook led the Knights attack with 23 points and 8 rebounds. Pedro Bradshaw had 15. Dylan Penn and Ethan Claycomb added 10 apiece.
Bellarmine closes out the regular season Saturday at 3:15 pm against McKendree. Seniors Alex Cook, Ben Weyer, Parker Chitty and Chris Palombizio will be honored prior to the game.
