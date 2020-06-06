LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ashley Jonathan was just six wins away from becoming the career leader in victories for the Bellarmine women's tennis team when her senior year was stopped in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After finishing the school year online, she graduated in May, Summa Cum Laude in Exercise Science and after a very brief break, started a rigorous 3-year Doctorate in Physical Therapy program. After going back and forth, Jonathan decided to take advantage of the bonus year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to those student-athletes who lost most of their senior year.
"I heard people say 'you're not gonna be able to do it, you're not gonna have time'," said Jonathan. "I'm excited to try to prove them wrong."
The Indianapolis native was in a call for a Physical Therapy class recently and also following along as the winners of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association season awards were being named. When she found out she was the winner of the Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship Award, it made for an awkward moment with her teachers.
"I started crying during my zoom call," said Jonathan with a laugh. "And so my professors were emailing me asking me if I was OK. Was I too stressed about PT school and I had to explain to them that I had just won a national award."
The award is given to the student athlete who has exhibited outstanding sportsmanship and leadership as well as scholastic, extracurricular and tennis achievements in ways that embody the legacy of tennis icon and humanitarian, Arthur Ashe, Jr.
Along with her stellar work on the court and in the classroom, Jonathan has organized several team projects to help the needy and eliminate waste such as gathering unused soaps and shampoos from hotels and 83 pounds of gently used tennis shoes for community outreach programs.
She's led clean-up efforts throughout the area and done work with the Make-a-Wish foundation and Breast Cancer Awareness among others.
"I hope it's not just an award that people see and congratulate me," said Jonathan. "I hope it's an award that they see that what we did as a team and what I did is something anyone can do and other sports teams can do. There's little things that we can do at our hands to help other people and I hope that's what people get out of it."
Jonathan is 140-61 in her three plus years at Bellarmine. She looks forward to the challenge of moving to Division I next year, juggling her tennis with her Physical Therapy classes and becoming the all-time wins leader at the school. She also hopes that the giving spirit, that she credits her parents with instilling in her, continues to spread.
"I've just always had this mentality that you're not greater than someone just because of your property or something like that and if you have an opportunity to help somebody out, that's kind of our duty. That's your job."
