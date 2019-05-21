LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brian Bowen continues to try and make his way in professional basketball after any chances of playing in college were done in by his involvement in the FBI pay-for-play scandal.
Bowen was one of a dozen prospects working out for the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. He worked out for a couple of teams last season before pulling his name out of the draft and playing professionally in Australia.
The former McDonald's All-American from La Lumiere School in LaPorte, Ind., committed to Louisville in June 2017 but was ultimately suspended and then later ruled ineligible. His family reportedly agreed to be paid $100,000 by an Adidas executive, sports agent and others to work with them when he turned professional. But Bowen harbors no ill will toward his father despite losing any opportunity to play in college.
“Our relationship is even stronger than what it was before,” Bowen said. “He’s got me where I am today on the court and off the court.”
The 6-foot-7-inch Bowen hopes to work out for other NBA teams as well. But his message to all of them is the same.
“Off the court, I’m a good guy, man,” Bowen said. “There’s a lot of narratives out there about me, but once you meet me, you can tell I have a pretty good character and everything. I like to be responsible and everything, and I’m just going to show teams that I’m going to give it everything I’ve got."
