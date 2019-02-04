LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's win streak has reached eight as they prepare for a week with South Carolina at home Tuesday and a rematch with Mississippi State in Starkville Saturday.
Forward PJ Washington has been instrumental in the team's recent surge. He was named SEC co-player of the week Monday after averaging 20.5 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game in wins at Vanderbilt and Florida. The Sophomore has three straight double-doubles, the first time that's happened since Julius Randle had four straight in March of 2014.
“I think PJ’s mindset has been different as the whole season kind of started in June," said UK assistant coach Joel Justus. "When we were practicing for the Bahamas, when we had summer practices, PJ was the guy that often times was one of the first guys out to practice. Just like games, I think you see guys become that catalyst that Cal has been longing for. I think with PJ you saw it in practice with his mindset. I think you’ve seen it when we do conditioning and he’s routinely the guy that’s finishing first or second or near the top of every competitive drill that we’re doing. I don’t know that there’s been a time where you say the light came on or an ah-ha moment. The credit goes to PJ on being a steady guy every single day in practice. He’s been tremendous in huddles both at timeouts and what we’ve seen on the floor. You’ve got to have that when you’ve got so many young guys and you have only a couple guys that have game experience, road experience, conference play experience. You’re happy for him that he feels comfortable enough to really step up and be that guy.”
Kentucky is tied for second in the SEC with LSU, both at 7-1 and both a game behind Tennessee. South Carolina is only 11-10 overall but the Gamecocks are 6-2, fourth in the league.
“Yeah, Frank (Martin) has South Carolina playing so well right now," said UK head coach John Calipari. "They do what they do defensively. They’re disruptive. They play physical. They rebound with five guys. But, he’s also got them playing fast. So now you’ve got a team that can stop you from scoring and disrupt your offense, yet they’re making 3s. Their freshman is playing well. Their seniors, their upperclassmen are playing well. They’re playing as well as anybody in our league."
Kentucky (18-3, 7-1) is now up to fifth in the latest AP poll. They go for a ninth straight win Tuesday at 7:00 pm at Rupp Arena. Saturday's game at Mississippi State is a 1:00 pm start with home games against LSU and Tennessee looming the following week.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.