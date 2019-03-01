LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First place in the Southeastern Conference and a possible top seed in the NCAA Tournament will continue to be sorted out Saturday in Knoxville.
It's the rematch for the Cats and the Volunteers.
Kentucky played one of its best all-around games of the season in taking apart Tennessee two weeks ago in Lexington, 86-69. But the Wildcats will likely be without senior forward Reid Travis, who has missed the last two games after injuring his knee at Missouri. However, John Calipari didn't completely rule out the chance that Travis could play.
“We’re going to see what he does today and tomorrow, but I doubt it," Calipari said Friday. "What kids try to do is convince you that they can do this, and my whole thing (is) this is about the long season, not the short season. This will be a hard game, whether he plays or not. This is a team that doesn’t beat themselves. This is a team that’s physical. This is a team that is a veteran team that’s been through everything. The plays they made at the end of Mississippi to win the game is what they are. They’re just that kind of team. They’re well-coached. Rick has done yeoman’s work in how he’s gotten them to defend. They’ve added a couple of things that I saw today, again, that we’ve got to cover with this young team. The good news is, after this game, we still have more games.”
Calipari was asked how things will be tougher without Travis against the physical, veteran Vols.
“One guy’s misery is another guy’s opportunity, so Nick (Richards) and EJ (Montgomery) have a chance to step out," he said. "How we played, PJ (Washington) may be the roughhouse guy. Even if Reid does play, how many minutes? I mean, I don’t know. I just don’t. The injury is a strained knee, but it’s still one, but we’ll see.”
The Wildcats are currently tied with both Tennessee and LSU atop the league standings. All are 13-2, but LSU owns wins over both UK and Tennessee. Kentucky still has a trip to Ole Miss on Tuesday then the home and regular season finale a week from Saturday against Florida.
Calipari said it remains to be seen whether the Cats can get it done a second time against a quality opponent like Tennessee. And if Travis doesn't go, his defense against Grant Williams will be missed as much as his offense. Calipari expects a raucous atmosphere awaiting his team in Knoxville.
“It’s like playing in Rupp Arena if you’re an opponent," he said. "And it’s one thing playing in Rupp Arena, but when you really play against a good team in Rupp Arena – in other words you’re a good team, now you’re playing in their building. and they’re really good. That’s a hard deal. And I want to say this: I’ve been here 10 years – 70 – but I’ve been here 10 years, and the Tennessee game (earlier this year in Rupp Arena) was the first game I can ever remember seeing the opponents’ fans in our building. I saw orange. I was like, what in the world? Those tickets were expensive. Must mean that they’ve got very wealthy fans. I have no idea, but they were there. Really means that they are into this basketball team, they’re into their coach, they’re into their players. And I’m happy for them. Rick (Barnes) is a dear friend. I would say what he’s done is to take that thing, he’s a class guy, and he’s an unbelievable coach. You know, he’s the whole package.”
It's a 2 p.m. tip Saturday. Annice McEwan and Rick Bozich will be there covering the game for WDRB Sports.
